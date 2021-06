CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Another hot and humid day is on tap.

Storms will move in between 1 and 3 p.m.

Storms will move slowly again Thursday, so heavy rainfall/flooding potential will be the biggest threat as the front continues to linger.

Friday is trending drier with small chances for storms.

A break from the heat/humidity is coming late Sunday/early next week.

