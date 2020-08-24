Hot and humid with chance for afternoon storms

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – It will be hot and muggy for the next few days.
Highs will be in the 80s, but it will feel like low-90s.
There are chances for pop-up storms in the heat of day.
There is relief on the way…check out the 8-day forecast.
