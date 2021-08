CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Very humid conditions continue today as temperatures rise into the mid/upper 80s.

It is going to remain very warm and muggy at the beginning of the week and dry until early Wednesday morning when we start to bring in some rain and storm potential.

Don’t expect much relief from the heat, we only drop back down to near average Friday.



Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast.

FOX 8 DAY FORECAST