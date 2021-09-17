Hot and humid weather returns

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Some will deal with fog again this morning as muggy air returns.

We’re warming up above average today with highs in the low to mid 80’s.

We’ll see lots of sunshine with a chance of a pop-up shower in mostly lakefront areas.

There is a slight chance of a stray shower/storm a front moves through tonight into Saturday.

The risk is low. Most areas will remain dry all weekend long!

BROWNS – FIRST HOME GAME will be a sunny, very warm one!

BROWNS FORECAST

Want more of a fall feel? On cue, fall arrives Wednesday, September 22nd and cooler more comfortable air follows. That’s also our next best chance of rain.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

FOX 8 DAY FORECAST