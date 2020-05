CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Isolated storms will rule the forecast through Wednesday with a 20% risk each day.

The best chance for widespread rain/storms is Thursday (PM) into Friday.

It will feel like summer for a few days with above-average temperatures expected through the end of the week.

We will cool off to more seasonable territory as we head into the weekend.

Here’s your latest 8-day forecast:

