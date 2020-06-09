Hot and humid: Temperatures aim to break old records Tuesday; tomorrow will feel even hotter

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – There is an AIR QUALITY ALERT in effect for portions of Northeast Ohio.

It’s in effect through midnight Tuesday for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage, and Summit counties.

The air quality levels will be unhealthy for sensitive groups.

More information here.

Temperatures are starting out in the 60s, so we’ll see a huge temperature jump today.

Temperatures will top out in the low 90s.

The record is 93.

The dew point will remain in the 60s. Tomorrow will be much more uncomfortable.

There will be a chance of a shower overnight with temperatures in the 70s.

The remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal will impact us with tropical level humidity.

The dew point will be in the oppressive range.

There is a chance of storms tomorrow afternoon and evening.

After that, we have a pleasant stretch of weather on tap.

Here’s your 8-day forecast:

More weather information here.