Hot and humid start to the week; cooler air on the way

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – We’re heating up today with high humidity.

A warm front will bring in high clouds and a slight chance of a stray shower in our western communities in the afternoon. Most backyards will remain dry.

Rain arrives on Tuesday and continues through Thursday morning.

Heavy rain potential with 1-3″ anticipated for the area.

Want more of a fall feel?

Right on cue, fall arrives Wednesday, September 22nd, and cooler more comfortable air surges in.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

