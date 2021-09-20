Hot and humid start to the week; cooler air on the way

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – We’re heating up today with high humidity.
A warm front will bring in high clouds and a slight chance of a stray shower in our western communities in the afternoon. Most backyards will remain dry.
Rain arrives on Tuesday and continues through Thursday morning.
Heavy rain potential with 1-3″ anticipated for the area.
Want more of a fall feel?
Right on cue, fall arrives Wednesday, September 22nd, and cooler more comfortable air surges in.
Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: