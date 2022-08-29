CLEVELAND (WJW) — Hot and humid today as highs climb into the upper 80s and low 90s. Temperatures top 90 with heat indices expected to reach the mid 90s. Stay cool!

Unsettled weather returns late in the day on Monday. Pop-up showers and storms will develop during the late the afternoon, followed by a swath of heavy rain, thunder and gusty wind event in the evening. Another wave of showers expected to linger into Tuesday morning with the cold front.

Right now, parts of the state are just under a marginal risk for gusty thunderstorms Monday night. Chance for small hail is possible, especially for counties to our west.

Once the rain moves out Tuesday, drier and more comfortable air will move in for the rest of the week and first days of Meteorological Fall.

Here’s your latest 8-Day Forecast: