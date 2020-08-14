Hot and humid for Friday with temps in the 80s, rain possible this weekend

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Partly cloudy skies and higher humidity tonight: you can count on the muggies returning to Northeast Ohio for a few days before a cold front sweeps through late this weekend.

We’ll start Friday with muggy, buggy and warm conditions with temps around 70 degrees followed by highs in the lower 80s near the lakeshore courtesy of a pretty stiff northeast wind.

Inland temperatures, however, will rise well into the 80s, and far enough inland, temps could hit the low 90s! Akron-Canton recorded a 91° high temperature on Thursday.

Rain potential looks highest for Sunday as the cold front makes its way through by late-evening and overnight Monday. Saturday may sport a few showers and storms well south of Greater Cleveland later in the day. The weekend forecast has been a little wishy-washy in terms of consistency and confidence, so please stay tuned to the latest Fox 8 Forecast.

Temperatures during the first 9 days of August were cooler than normal. Only 2014 and 2004 have been cooler in the last 20 years.

Since our last 90 degreer day (July 27th) Much of the Ohio Valley and Great Lakes have been well below normal.

We need the rain, hopefully your yard will get some much-needed water. A taste of early fall is ahead! 70’s are back in the forecast.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

