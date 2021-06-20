Hot and humid Father’s Day; showers, storms possible

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Heat and humidity kick off the official start to summer, which is at 11:31 p.m. today. Father’s Day temps will be in the low- to mid-80s.

Showers and thunderstorms could develop in the afternoon but they will be very spotty in nature. Timing is mainly between 2-8 p.m.

The severe threat is low. However, we cannot rule out a strong storm containing gusty winds and hail. Check our weather app frequently for the latest updates and alerts.

Do you like it humid? The tropical thick air sticks around until Tuesday!

Not a fan of the hot temperatures? A cooldown is coming next week.

Here is your 8-day forecast:

