CLEVELAND (WJW) – Day 5 of 80 degree warmth today. Highs climbed into the 80s and 90s across the area. Humidity levels have remained relatively low.

This evening should be nice, with partly to mostly clear with temps in the 80s early on then falling through the 70s later on.

Tonight, warm temps again with clear and quiet conditions. Should be a great morning on Saturday for getting the jog or walk in or walking the dog.

Should be a fantastic weekend with temps in the 70s, low humidity and plenty of sunshine. There may be a passing sprinkle or isolated lone thunderstorm on Saturday with a cold front passing through. Most of us will remain dry and sunny.

It’s been 13 days since our last rainfall at the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport. The longest stretch of consecutive dry days was Sept. 30 to Oct. 26, 1963. The next 8 days are looking pretty dry.

It’s not just Ohio that is dry. Much of the Midwest is almost running a 2-3″ rainfall deficit over the last 30 days.

Our stretch of mainly dry conditions continues, only a small chance for a shower or sprinkle Saturday evening with a cold front from the north.

