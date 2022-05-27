CLEVELAND (WJW) – Overnight, clouds remain with a few passing showers as well into early Saturday morning.

Gradual sunshine on Saturday and plenty of sunshine on Sunday. A slow drop in humidity later tonight and Saturday.

The one front we will be watching is the warm front Saturday night/early Sunday. This will bring a few clouds and warmer temperatures.

As we close out May and head into June, temperatures soar 15° above average.

The unofficial start of summer will feel more like August with the heat and humidity returning. Temperatures well into the 80s, possibly 90!

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: