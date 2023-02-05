CLEVELAND (WJW) — We’re going up! The arctic air retreated, but the wind has not. Today, we’re headed in the low 40s with lots of clouds around.

Wind gusts out of the southwest up to 30MPH throughout the day, hold onto your hats!

Overall temperatures generally trending above average next week.. until next weekend.

A weak front Sunday could provide a few spotty rain showers, but most of the day will remain cloudy. Little chance for snow next week, mostly rain events for us.

It turns colder the weekend before Valentine’s Day. Plus we’ll be tracking snow.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

