CLEVELAND (WJW) – It’ll be breezy first thing in the morning. With temperatures dropping into the 30s, we will likely see a wind chill in the upper 20s away from the lake and mid 30s around the lake.

Winds gusting up to 30 MPH tomorrow afternoon but plenty of sunshine.

Wait to get the leaves up, we have a string of gorgeous fall weather coming soon!

Seasonal and then above-normal temperatures return this weekend. The trend will continue into next week…enjoy the warmer weather!

Here’s a look at our long-range outlook:

The weekend should be pretty decent for your fall outside events.

Above is your latest 8-Day Forecast.