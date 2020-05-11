1  of  4
Hold onto those blankets! Another freeze warning issued for Northeast Ohio

(WJW)– A freeze warning has been issued for Northeast Ohio from 2 a.m. – 9 a.m. Tuesday.

The National Weather Service says temperatures as low as 29 are expected.

The NWS says take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. They suggest wrapping, draining or allowing pipes to drip slowly to prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes. The National Weather Service also says those with in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

A gradual rise in temperatures is expected later in the week.

There’s even a couple 70°+ high temps in the 8-day, but those come with several chances for rain along a stalled front.

 2020 now marks only the second year since 1954 with multiple days with snowfall or snow flurries!

