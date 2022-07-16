CLEVELAND (WJW) — Northeast Ohioans are waking up to cool temperatures. While you might not need a jacket, you’ll want to grab your umbrella.

Hit or miss showers will remain throughout the day with sunny breaks mixing in at times.

The chance for a few storms move in starting late Sunday into Monday. Highs back in the low to mid 80s with a muggy feeling to the air.

When all is said and done, we’ll see around 1″ to 1.5″ of much needed rain.

Skies are drying out by Tuesday with our next chance at rain Wednesday. Fast moving fronts from the NW over the next 10-14 days in between domes of heat will provide bouts of much needed rain to our area.

Heat builds back by midweek.

We could get our 10th 90° of the year next week. Stay tuned, pool days ahead!



Here’s the latest 8-day forecast: