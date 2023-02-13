CLEVELAND (WJW) — The temperatures will rise quickly through the day on Monday with sunshine.

Overall temperatures trending above average this week. Hints of spring are in the air. Near record warmth again! We have a shot at tying or breaking the record on Wednesday. We’ll looking for a mostly dry pattern upcoming in the 8-day as well with wind and rain coming Wednesday/Thursday. On Thursday, wind and rain could bring the chance for some severe weather.

Small chance for showers Tuesday night/Wednesday morning as temps climb!

Widespread rain Thursday with a wintry mix possible early Friday followed by scattered lake effect snow Friday/Friday night as temperatures drop into the 20s/lower 30s.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

