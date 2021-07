Heat and humidity return for the holiday weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – People are waking up to temperatures in the 50s Friday.

We’ll struggle to hit 70 today.

The weekend looks very nice as temperatures begin to climb back to nearly normal Saturday and above normal for the Fourth of July.

Fireworks displays should go off without a hitch when it comes to weather.

Best chances for any rain will be Friday, then again after the holiday weekend! Perfect timing.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: