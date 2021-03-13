Highs only hitting the 40s, as sunshine sticks around this last weekend of winter

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cold, Canadian air is filtering in this weekend, with spring officially arriving next Saturday. High temperatures will be in the 40s, with coats making a comeback. Some areas may not make it out of the 30s with the wind blowing off the lake.

Don’t forget that daylight saving time begins at 2 a.m. overnight Saturday into early Sunday morning. We’ll be “springing forward.” At 2 a.m., we’ll be setting our clocks ahead one hour. Also, it’s a good idea to replace the batteries in your smoke/fire/CO detectors.

Our next chance of rain will be late Monday evening and possibly a mix Monday night. Then, the 50s briefly return. St. Patrick’s Day is looking good, “luckily.”

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: