Highs near normal, showers possible

Skies have partially cleared in the wake of the cold front. What a difference in temperature that front made.

Wednesday will be near normal in the 40s with a spot shower possible.

FORECAST CHANGE: Although the weekend was looking free and clear, we will be keeping a watchful eye on a system that could move far enough north that could give us some snow accumulation. There is enough uncertainty to warrant a fairly low probability of precip, but as we get closer to the weekend the storm track will become more clear.

