CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Thursday will likely be our 16th 90+ degree day this year.
Temperatures are forecast to hit 90.
With humidity they’ll feel much hotter.
The window for thunderstorms is between 3 and 6:30 p.m.
More storms tomorrow in the morning and afternoon.
Here’s your 8-day forecast:
Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8
- Highs near 90 with afternoon storms
- Driver shot by police following chase involving stolen car in East Cleveland
- Seen on TV: 8/27/20
- Florida senators push for deal on COVID-19 relief package
- Lakers, Clippers to boycott rest of NBA season: reports