Highs near 90 with afternoon storms

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Thursday will likely be our 16th 90+ degree day this year.

Temperatures are forecast to hit 90.

With humidity they’ll feel much hotter.

The window for thunderstorms is between 3 and 6:30 p.m.

More storms tomorrow in the morning and afternoon.

Here’s your 8-day forecast:

