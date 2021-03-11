Highs near 70 with rain and rumbles of thunder in the afternoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Spotty showers are possible early Thursday morning.

There will be a lull midday Thursday before becoming more numerous in the afternoon and evening.

We wouldn’t be surprised if there was a rumble of thunder too! 0.25-0.50″ of rainfall expected.

Showers taper off Friday morning as they travel south.

Temps will drop as we head into the weekend!

We’ll spring forward at 2 a.m. Sunday.

It’s also a good idea to check the batteries in your smoke/fire/CO detectors!

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

