Highs near 60 with lots of sunshine

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A lake breeze will kick in Tuesday creating a wide temperature range of 60s inland to upper 40s/lower 50s lakeshore.

Widespread showers Thursday will lead the way to a temperature drop back for the weekend.

DST begins at 2 a.m. this Sunday. We’ll be “springing forward.”

We’ll be setting our clocks forward by one hour.

Also, it’s a good idea to replace the batteries in your smoke/fire/CO detectors!

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

Click here for more from the FOX 8 Weather Team