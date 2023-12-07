CLEVELAND (WJW) — Expect variably cloudy skies through the evening. The clouds will be parting to reveal more stars. Temperatures will be seasonably cool, in the 40s, and a little breezy so you will want the jacket.

Overnight, skies are partly to mostly clear and we’re quiet. We won’t be as cold and temperatures will bottom out in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds will bring above-average temperatures (50s Friday and Saturday). It will be breezy on both days so it may feel just a touch cooler.

Then we turn our attention to a more active weekend. The Panhandle system develops late Saturday with scattered showers becoming widespread late evening Saturday/night into early Sunday.

Temperatures will stay above 50 on Friday and Saturday. We start out near 50 Sunday then fall into the 30s by late afternoon/evening.

Here is the 8-day forecast:

