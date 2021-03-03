Highs near 50 in Northeast Ohio; flurries tonight

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – We kick off the day with plenty of sunshine, then clouds increase as a cold front drops in from the north late afternoon.

There’s a slight chance of a spotty rain/snow shower as the front drops in.

Colder air ushered in by a northwest flow and a weak disturbance could kick up a few lake effect snow showers Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Little to no accumulation expected.

The colder, below-average temperatures stick around into the weekend.

