Highs near 40 with rain/snow mix and strong winds

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – We finally rose above freezing this weekend.

Sunday we hit 35.

Today we’re going for a little higher. We’re already seeing temperatures close to 40 in many areas.

A cold front is coming through this morning. It will be mostly rain, but there will be some snow with it.

There won’t be much accumulation

Wind gusts will be strong around 30 to 35 mph.

They’ll stick around through tomorrow.

By the way, it’s the coldest February we’ve seen since 2014.

We’re still running a little below average.

Here’s your 8-day forecast.

