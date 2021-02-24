Highs in the upper 40s; cold front tonight

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Our high reached 43° Tuesday.

Today, we’re going warmer.

Temperatures are projected to top off in the upper 40s tomorrow before another cold front moves through.

There’s a slim chance of a spot shower during the early afternoon through dinnertime.

A slight chance of lake effect snowflakes/mix Wednesday evening, but it’ll be brief. Otherwise, say goodbye to the 40’s for a day, but sunshine returns as we wrap up the workweek. We may hit 50F+ this weekend!

Here’s the latest Fox 8-Day Forecast:

