Highs in the 90s with strong storms

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Storms chances will continue Tuesday and each day this week.

The biggest threat will be locally heavy rainfall.

Some could reach severe limits due to damaging wind (60+mph) potential as well as hail potential.

The FLASH FLOOD threat will be high. Stay tuned for the latest alerts and check our weather app for updates.

Hazy, hot, and humid days are ahead of us this week as heat indices reach the mid 90’s during the day. Actual air temps will hover around 90° for the next several days.

This weekend will sport more peaceful weather conditions.