Highs in the 90s by lunchtime

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Our summer-like weather continues for our Monday… and we’re turning it up a notch!

Many places will be in the 90s around lunchtime!

Be careful in the middle of the afternoon because some Feels-Like temps will push 100°!

Dew points will continue to climb.

Many counties are also under an air quality alert.

Check weather alerts here

There’s a small chance of a pop shower late Monday south and again Tuesday.

Overall coverage will be small over the next few days.

As we start the week: we’re going to be even hotter than last week. Lower 90s both Monday and Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the best chance of rain this week will be Thursday.

PROBABILITY OF PRECIP THROUGH NEXT FRIDAY

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

FOX 8 DAY FORECAST