Highs in the 90s by lunchtime

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Our summer-like weather continues for our Monday… and we’re turning it up a notch!
Many places will be in the 90s around lunchtime!
Be careful in the middle of the afternoon because some Feels-Like temps will push 100°!
Dew points will continue to climb.
Many counties are also under an air quality alert.
There’s a small chance of a pop shower late Monday south and again Tuesday.
Overall coverage will be small over the next few days.
As we start the week: we’re going to be even hotter than last week. Lower 90s both Monday and Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the best chance of rain this week will be Thursday.
Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: