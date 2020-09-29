Highs in the 60s for first cooldown of the week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The first cooldown of the week has arrived.

The showers have moved out, leaving behind much cooler fall temperatures.

Tuesday will be partly sunny with highs in the mid-60s.

Later in the week, we’ll see highs in the low 50s.

Here’s your 8-day forecast:

