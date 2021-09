CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – We’re seeing the coldest temperatures since May.

Temperatures will not get out of the 50s Thursday.

It will be breezy with sustained winds of 10 to 20 mph and wind gusts near 30 mph through tomorrow.

There will be lots of clouds around with spotty showers.

Temperatures will warm up a bit to start the weekend.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: