CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – It should be a fairly quiet Thursday for us. High temps will be in the mid-40s again.

Starting Friday morning, showers roll in before it transitions to a mix and eventually several rounds of snow through the weekend and beyond.

Lake Erie is wide open for business so you can count on periods of light lake effect snow.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

