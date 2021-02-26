Highs in the 40s and lots of sunshine to start the weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Temperatures were only in the 30s Thursday, but are expected to be in the lower 40s Friday.

Our next round of showers rolls in Friday night and exits by early Saturday afternoon.

Click here for live radar

Another chance for showers Sunday especially across the southern half of the viewing area.

The cooler air will be gone by this weekend when the 50s (may) return once again! Overall, temperatures over the next week will AVERAGE near normal. Some winter cold will hang around early next week and again by the end of next week.

Here’s the latest Fox 8-Day Forecast:

Click here for more from the FOX 8 Weather Team