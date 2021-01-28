Highs in the 20s with lake effect snow

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – There will be light lake effect snow early Thursday.

This will only add up to a coating to an inch throughout the morning.

Another light round of lake effect snow will occur Thursday night through early Friday. Most areas will receive an additional T-2″ with some spots picking up a few inches from now ’til midday Friday.

Computer Model Snow Forecast

Primary Snowbelt Forecast

Another panhandle storm system will commence Sunday with a mix of rain and snow. A transition into an all-snow event is possible Monday into Groundhog Day. Get your shovels ready!

Accumulations look likely with the current forecast. We’ll continue to fine-tune it as that time nears.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: