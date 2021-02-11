Highs in the 20s, lows in the teens

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Leftover flurries this morning, otherwise cloudy skies.

Drier and quieter Friday.

Some snow will be heading in our direction early Saturday through early Valentine’s Day Sunday.

Accumulations across much of the area in the forecast.

The coldest air is expected to arrive on Valentine’s Day and Presidents’ Day. Sub-zero lows are possible on Valentine’s Day night.

A ‘panhandle hook’ will approach the area Monday evening through Tuesday. This could be an interesting setup with a wintery mix including an icy mix, rain, and snow! We’ll keep you updated.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

