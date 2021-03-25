High winds, spotty showers rolling through Northeast Ohio overnight

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Big changes are coming as a high wind warning goes into effect at 11 p.m tonight.

Here is what you need to know including a look at timing:

Scattered showers will begin this evening. The heaviest bouts will be between 10 p.m. and 3 a.m. tonight with thunder.

Rain will be spotty Friday morning. Nothing heavy, but winds will be racing around.

High winds will start after midnight and peak with gusts above 55-60 mph predawn through the Friday morning commute.

A HIGH WIND WATCH/WARNING has been issued from 12 a.m. to noon Friday.(Slightly earlier/slightly later times western counties vs eastern counties)

After that, temperatures will cool off Friday with temps falling into the low/mid-50s. Pick day of the weekend is Saturday. A few warm days will kick off next week before temperatures trending colder Thursday and Friday before Easter weekend.

