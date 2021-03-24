High winds, rain heading towards Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Changes are upon us! You still have a chance to enjoy another mild day Thursday with highs around 70.

We’ll have sunshine to start then clouds will increase ahead of the showers. More significant rain will return Thursday late afternoon/evening and ending by mid-morning Friday. Most areas will pick up around a half-inch of much needed rain.

Winds will gust near 60 mph in spots Thursday night/Friday morning. A high wind watch has been issued for 2 a.m. – 11 a.m. Friday morning.

After that, temperatures will cool off Friday with temps falling into the low 50s. The pick day of the weekend is Saturday. There’s a chance of rain around in the morning Sunday.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: