CLEVELAND (WJW) — It was a warm and windy Wednesday!

Here is a look at some of the record temperatures we saw Wednesday afternoon and the strongest wind gusts across the area:

The Wind Advisory that we had in place earlier Wednesday has since expired, as our winds calm down overnight. It’ll turn chilly, with temperatures in the 30s by Thursday morning, as clouds build into the area.

Rain is expected to develop Thursday morning into noon, with afternoon breaks. High temperatures will be in the mid 50s and cooler along the lake.

As the cold front approaches later in the day, another line of showers and storms is expected between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m., then the thermostat drops into the 20s overnight and into Friday.

Here’s a historical breakdown of February 60s and 70s:

On Thursday, a Slight Risk is in place in parts of our area for an isolated strong to severe storm. Damaging, gusty winds will be the main threat, with an isolated tornado risk.

Expect a colder Friday, with several streaks of scattered lake effect snow Friday and into Friday night, with some small accumulations.

It’s going to feel COLDER too! Wind chills will be in the teens all day long on Friday. We can expect a 24- to 36-hour window of cold before another round of above-average temperatures arrive next week.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast: