High wind watch goes into effect early Friday morning for Northeast Ohio counties

CLEVELAND — High winds are coming to Ohio this Thursday and Friday, with breezes starting later Wednesday. And a high wind watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for many Northeast Ohio counties.

The following counties are under high wind watch: Ashland, Ashtabula, Carroll, Coshocton, Crawford, Cuyahoga, Erie, Geauga, Holmes, Huron, Lake, Lorain, Mahoning, Medina, Ottawa, Portage, Richland, Sandusky, Stark, Summit, Trumbull, Tuscarawas and Wayne.

The watch is going into effect at 2 a.m. Friday. Winds will gust over 50-60 miles per hour in some spots Thursday night through Friday morning. And sustained winds are expected at 25-35 miles per hour.

High speed winds could lead to damages across the state, with power outages possible.

Here’s the latest FOX 8 forecast: