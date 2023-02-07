CLEVELAND (WJW) — Despite a few spotty raindrops and the cloud coverage, temperatures are hanging out in the 50s and 40s this evening.

Some clearing through the night, but clouds will mainly win out. A chilly one ahead of us, especially with the breeze, but the rain will come to an end tonight.

Mostly cloudy tonight as the rain moves out and to our south. Temperatures will be chilly as we fall back into the low 30s and some places the upper 20s.

Tomorrow will be out quiet day before soaking rain Thursday before 2pm. This system will also bring gusty winds.

Wind gusts could reach 50-60 mph Thursday. A High Wind Watch will kick in for a few counties off to our west on Thursday.

Overall temperatures trending above average this week.. colder this weekend then above normal temps again next week.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

