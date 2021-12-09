High wind watch across Northeast Ohio this weekend

CLEVELAND (WJW) – A severe high wind watch will be in place this weekend for several Northeast Ohio counties.

Starting around 10 a.m. Saturday, the watch will be in effect for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Erie, Lake, Lorain Lucas, Ottawa and Sandusky counties. It will be in place through Saturday evening.

West winds will be moving 25 to 40 mph with possible gusts up to about 60 mph.

Damaging winds could take down trees and power lines, and widespread power outages are possible.

Check out the full 8-day forecast below: