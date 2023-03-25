CLEVELAND (WJW) – A severe high wind warning has been issued in Northeast Ohio for Saturday starting at 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Southwest winds could reach 25 to 35 mph with up to 60 mph gusts.

There could be some sporadic power outages as a high wind warning and wind advisory will go into effect on Saturday. You will also want to be careful if you’re around or driving high profile vehicles. Make sure you bring in any unsecured things on the lawn or patio.

The heaviest of the rain Saturday will be in the morning with scattered lingering showers into the afternoon. Quiet on Sunday.

Here’s a look at the Futurecast:

Precipitation totals expected by Saturday evening:

The warmup is replaced by cooler air this weekend and most of next week. Normal high for the end of March is 52°.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

Stay with FOX 8 for the latest weather conditions.