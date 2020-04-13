High Wind Warning, Watch in effect for Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A HIGH WIND WARNING & WIND ADVISORY are in effect through this evening. Winds will be gustiest this afternoon between 40-50+ mph. Those near the lake shore will likely experience the highest wind gusts.

The colder air is coming. We will still need our winter coats from time to time.

Chilly weather sticks around for several days. A wintry mix is possible Wednesday as well as a few other instances throughout the next several days. We’ll have at least one mild day this weekend. The pick day is shaping up to be Sunday so far.

Here’s our latest 8-day forecast:

Read more on the forecast here.