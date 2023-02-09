CLEVELAND (WJW) – The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning for Crawford, Erie, Huron, Ottawa, Richland and Sandusky counties on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Expect 20 to 30 mph winds with gusts up to 60 mph.

A wind advisory is issued for Ashland, Ashtabula, Carroll, Coshocton, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Holmes, Lake, Lorain, Mahoning, Medina, Portage, Stark, Summit, Trumbull, Tuscarawas and Wayne counties.

Rain moves in for the morning commute on Thursday. A damp start to the morning with temperatures rising into the 40s and the winds increasing throughout the day.

Heavy rain will thin out and become more scattered/on and off with some breaks of sunshine. Warm front will boost our temperatures to around 60° in spots. Winds will gust to 50 in many areas!

A strong cold front moves in from west to east midday with wind gusts of 40-50 mph embedded in a broken line of showers.

Weak front late Friday cloud produce a few snowflakes. Nothing heavy and nothing that will stick around. Brief cold snap heading into the weekend.

Overall temperatures trending above average this week. Colder this weekend then above normal temps again next week.

Here is the snowfall forecast:

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

Stay with FOX 8 for the latest weather conditions.