High Wind Warning goes into effect on Monday, wind gusts could reach 60 mph

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Happy Easter! We’re blessed with warmth this afternoon. Hit and miss showers is possible this afternoon. Clouds ultimately win out and you’ll be battling winds.

Showers and storms develop this evening after 9 p.m. There is a low risk of an isolated strong to severe storm in our southern communities between 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Damaging winds the threat. Stay tuned.

A HIGH WIND WARNING & WATCH has been issued for tomorrow. All day we’ll be dealing with wind gusts that could be between 40-60 mph. Those near the lakeshore will likely experience the highest wind gusts:

There is also the possibility of storms Monday morning between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. Showers exit by 2 a.m. At this point, our morning 60s will be replaced by upper 40s.

Chilly weather sticks around for several days. A wintry mix is possible Wednesday night. Looking ahead we’re warming up just in time for the weekend.

Here’s our latest 8-day forecast:

