High Wind Warning, Watch in effect for NE Ohio

A HIGH WIND WARNING & ADVISORY in effect until 11pm and 8pm respectively. Winds will be increasing today with the highest gusts this afternoon between 40-50+ mph. Those near the lake shore will likely experience the highest wind gusts:

Scattered showers on and off Monday with a rumble of thunder possible. At this point, our morning 55-60 degree temps will be replaced by mid 40’s by late afternoon.

Here is your Monday, Dyngus day, forecast:

Chilly weather sticks around for several days. A wintry mix is possible Wednesday night. Looking ahead we’re warming up just in time for the weekend.

Here’s our latest 8-day forecast:

Daytime high temperatures start to climb this month. We also see more LARGE day-to-day temperature variations in March and April than during any other time of year!