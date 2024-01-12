(WJW) — We start out with a High Wind Warning and Wind Advisory this evening and lasting through Saturday. Winds could gust up to 60 mph at times.

A High Wind Warning and Wind Advisory have been issued for several Northeast Ohio counties.

High Wind Warning from 4 p.m. Friday – 7 p.m. Saturday Ashland, Ashtabula Inland, Crawford, Erie, Geauga, Huron, Lorain, Medina, Ottawa, Portage, Richland, Sandusky, Summit and Wayne Counties

High Wind Warning from 4 p.m. Friday – 1 a.m. Sunday Ashtabula Lakeshore, Cuyahoga, and Lake County.

Wind Advisory from 4 p.m. Friday – 1 a.m. Sunday: Carroll, Coshocton, Holmes, Mahoning, Stark, Trumbull and Tuscarawas Counties.

There is a rain/snow mix for mid-afternoon that transitions into rain by the evening rush and prime time. Temperatures will actually be rising into the 40s under a warm front. A concern for the wind gusts this evening is sporadic power outages.

Some tree damage is a concern as well as untied down furniture being blown about. You will want to bring in any loose furniture and charge your devices now in case of power loss.

Here’s what you can expect:

Tonight, it will quickly turn colder, falling into the upper 20s by morning. Winds will still be gusty but not as much as during the day. Winds will gust up to 35 mph at times. Precipitation should move out for most with only isolated flurries around but most are dry.

Saturday, general light to moderate snow showers. Streaks will develop from the west throughout the day. High winds.

Saturday snowfall forecast will be between a trace to 1-2″ in spots. The snowbelt is likely to receive 2-4+” Temperatures remain in the upper 20s.

Sunday and Monday, local lake effect snow showers MAINLY ALONG THE SHORELINE. Most areas will see light accumulation but the snow belt especially along the shoreline is likely to see higher totals. Stay tuned for snowfall forecast updates throughout the weekend.

Initial Sunday/Monday snowfall Foxcast:

Temperatures drop over the weekend/early next week. The heart of the arctic air settles in… Subzero wind chills with temperatures topping in the teens for several days.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast:

