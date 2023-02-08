CLEVELAND (WJW) – The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning for Crawford, Erie, Huron, Ottawa, Richland and Sandusky counties on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Expect 20 to 30 mph winds with gusts up to 60 mph.

A wind advisory is issued for Ashland, Ashtabula, Carroll, Coshocton, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Holmes, Lake, Lorain, Mahoning, Medina, Portage, Stark, Summit Trumbull, Tuscarawas and Wayne counties.

Wednesday is our quiet day before soaking rain moves in early Thursday. Not as warm with highs in the low 40s. A few breaks of sun here and there through the clouds. Not as breezy either but the winds pick up again for Thursday.

Our next chance at rain moves in tonight with the heaviest rain between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. Thursday morning becoming more scattered after the commute. A warm front will boost our temperatures to around 60° in spots.

A strong cold front moves in from west to east midday with wind gusts of 40-50 mph embedded in a broken line of showers.

Weak front late Friday/early Saturday will produce a few flurries/coating of snow. Nothing heavy. Colder temps.

Overall temperatures trending above average this week. Colder this weekend then above normal temps again next week.

Check the latest 8-Day Forecast above.