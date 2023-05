(WJW) – Today, highs will quickly climb into the upper 70s and low 80s. It will be a bit cooler toward the lakeshore with the chance for some areas to hit 80 degrees.

Mostly sunny and staying dry.



Light/on and off showers will move in by the late afternoon on Friday. Scattered showers will continue into the evening and overnight with higher coverage of rain/few storms.



Scattered showers will stick around early Saturday before drier conditions Saturday late afternoon/evening.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

Stay with FOX 8 for the latest weather conditions.