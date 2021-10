CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Near-record warmth today!

Toasty temps with highs in the low 80’s and loads of sunshine.

Record high on Monday 86 set in 1928. Forecast high: 83. So close!

Above-average temps continue through much of the week.

Want fall? A pattern shift arrives at the end of the week along with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

By the weekend our temperatures return to normal with highs in the 60s.

